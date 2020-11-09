Automate and streamline your workflow with the duckyPad 15-key mechanical macropad

If you are searching for ways to streamline and speed up your workflow by automating keyboard inputs you may be interested in the duckyPad. The small mechanical keyboard has been specifically designed to help streamline your workflow with a single keypress and features an OLED display, RGB, 32 profiles, open source design and more.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $71 or £54. If the duckyPad Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2021. To learn more about the duckyPad project review the promotional video below.

“By automating commonly used actions with duckyPad, you can streamline and speed up your everyday routine. duckyPad offers limitless possibilities to consolidate and speed up your workflow, with the comfort and customisability of a high-end mechanical keyboard. The scripts can be as simple as shortcuts like Control+C, or as sophisticated as launching applications, managing livestreams, or even creating backdoors and grabbing passwords. It’s all up to you!”

“duckyPad can also be used for livestreaming. With the press of a key, you can switch scenes, start/stop stream, start/stop recording, play ads, and a lot more! With the ability to automate keyboard inputs, it is possible to take over a computer with the push of a button. This is known as BadUSB attack. Of course, it’s up to you to decide what to do!”

duckyPad features a sleek design and features all the traits you would expect from a high-end mechanical keyboard. For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications, jump over to the official duckyPad crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

