McLaren has revealed that its McLaren P1 hypercar is 10 years old, many people think of the car as the original hypercar and it comes with some impressive performance.

The McLaren P1 comes with a hybrid powertrain which is made up of a 3.8 litre twin turbo V8 engine that produces 727 horsepower and a lightweight electric motor that produces 176 horsepower, giving the car a total of 903 horsepower.

McLaren celebrates this week the 10-year anniversary of the reveal of the production version of the McLaren P1™. Unveiled at the 2013 Geneva Motor Show, this remarkable hypercar is recognised as a landmark both for McLaren and the development of high-performance hybrid vehicles – showcased most recently by the all-new McLaren Artura.

Created with the intention of being ‘the best driver’s car in the world on both road and track’, the design and technical specifications of the McLaren P1™ provided the ideal foundation to deliver on this ambition. A series of testing and development achievements during 2013 – including lapping the famous Nürburgring Nordschleife – immediately cemented the car’s credentials.

The enduring legacy of the P1TM extends beyond its iconic status in McLaren’s lineage of technologically advanced, driver-focused cars. As a precursor of electrification as an enhancement to driving engagement it changed perceptions of the technology, inspiring the ground-breaking Artura; a supercar that blends thrilling performance and driving dynamics with EV driving capability – a winning combination pioneered by the McLaren P1TM.

You can find out more details about the McLaren P1 over at the McLaren website, only 375 cars were made.

Source McLaren





