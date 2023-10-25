Mazda Iconic SP sports car concept unveiled

Mazda unveiled a new concept sports car at the Japan Mobility Show 2023, the new Mazda Iconic SP, and the car looks like an interesting sports car from the photos, it comes with a unique design and more.

Diving deeper into the mechanics of this powertrain, we’re introduced to Mazda’s signature two-rotor rotary EV system. This distinctive system, while embracing the virtues of compactness, provides a remarkable degree of layout versatility. Such design ingenuity allows the concept model to benefit from a strategically low center of gravity. The result? An amplified driving performance that seamlessly blends stability with agility.

Masahiro Moro, Mazda’s Representative Director, President and CEO made the following comment: “Mazda will always deliver vehicles that remind people that cars are pure joy and an indispensable part of their lives. As a car-loving company that mass-produces the inspiring mobility experience, we are committed to shaping the future with our partners sharing the same goal, as well as our fans, where everyone can proudly say, ‘we love cars.’ With such a strong will, Mazda is committed to enrich life-in-motion for those we serve.”

You can find out more information about the new Mazda Iconic SP sports car concept over at Mazda at the link below, we are looking forward to seeing what Mazda has planned for their future sports cars.

