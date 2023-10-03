2024 Mazda2 Hybrid launching in March

Mazda has announced that it will be launching its new 2024 Mazda2 Hybrid in March of 2024, and the car will be getting a new design, the latest technology, and a range of new features.

Launched in May 2022, the Mazda2 Hybrid has proven to be a popular addition to Mazda’s line-up in the UK where it sells alongside the established and recently updated Mazda2, ensuring Mazda offers customers a huge choice in the small hatchback market. When it arrives in March next year, the updated 2024 Mazda2 Hybrid will continue to sell alongside the Mazda2, maintaining Mazda’s extensive supermini line-up. UK pricing and full specifications for the 2024 Mazda2 Hybrid will be released at a later date, but it will be offered in four new grades: Centre-Line, Exclusive-Line, Homura and Homura Plus.

Part of Mazda’s electrified line-up that includes the battery electric Mazda MX-30, Mazda CX-60 PHEV and soon to be launched Mazda e-Skyactiv R-EV, the Mazda2 Hybrid brings a self-charging full hybrid powertrain technology to the Mazda model range. Part of the long-standing collaboration between Mazda Motor Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation, this Toyota Motor Europe OEM supplied model will now feature a more Mazda differentiated exterior design.

You can find out more information about the new 2024 Mazda2 Hybrid over at the Mazda website at the link below, we are looking forward to finding out more details about the car when it launches.

Source Mazda



