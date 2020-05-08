Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



May exclusive offer: Windows 10 Pro with $9.79 and Office 2016 Pro with $23.39

By

Sponsored:

Windows 10 Pro

Hello May! With the arrival of may, the weather is getting hotter and hotter, and our enthusiasm for offering good products at low prices is on the rise.U2key.com is a global online digital game store where you can buy the best deals on Windows and office products, use our coupon GD, get 37.89% off, and you’re worth it.The following is the preferential situation of various products:

Extra 37.89% OFF Discount Code for some specific products : GD

Windows 10 Professional OEM Key $9.79

Windows 10 Home OEM KEY $9.31

Windows 10 Pro + Microsoft Office 2016 Pro Key Pack $30.42

Windows 10 Pro + Microsoft Office 2019 Professional Plus Key Pack $45.64

Microsoft Office 2019 Professional Plus Retail Key $41.02

Extra 29.1% OFF Discount Code for some specific products : GDS

Microsoft Office 2016 Professional Plus Retail Key $23.39

Extra 10% OFF Discount Code for some specific products : GDK

AOMEI Backupper Professional Edition Key (Lifetime / 2 PC) $28.70

AOMEI Backupper Professional Edition Key + Free Lifetime Upgrades (Lifetime / 2 PC) $39.56

AOMEI Partition Assistant Professional Edition Key (Lifetime / 2 PC) $28.79

AOMEI Partition Assistant Professional Edition Key + Free Lifetime Upgrades (Lifetime / 2 PC) $39.56

AOMEI Backupper Professional Edition Key (1 Year for 2 PC) $14.39

Microsoft Office 2016 Home and Student Key $23.63

Microsoft Office 2019 Home and Student Key $32.40

Microsoft Visio Professional 2016 PC Key $27.40

Microsoft Visio Professional 2019 PC Key $38.68

Microsoft Project Professional 2019 PC Key $37.79

Microsoft Project Professional 2016 PC Key $27.40

Windows 10 Pro + Microsoft Office 2016 Home & Student Key Pack $37.15

Windows 10 Pro + Microsoft Office 2019 Home and Student Key Pack $45.89

Any questions please contact U2KEY livechat, 24h online.

Disclosure: “This is a sponsored post. Geeky Gadgets has been compensated for this post.

Filed Under: Sponsored

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals