Maskmaker VR game launching 2021

Games publisher MWM Interactive has announced a new virtual reality game will be launching in 2021 thanks to a partnership with Innerspace VR, the games develop and studio responsible for creating the recently launched A Fisherman’s Tale.

the new Maskmaker VR game set in the magical workshop of a man named Prospero. “Transports players into a magical mask workshop to meet Prospero, the maskmaker who tasks them to solve the ultimate mystery behind his masks. As players travel between unique environments, they learn more about Prospero and this strange land, frozen for a moment in time.”

Unfortunately no details on platforms, pricing or confirmed release dates have been announced as yet but sooner small details are made available we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : UploadVR

