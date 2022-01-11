Maserati to compete in Formula E

Maserati has announced that they will compete in Formula E, the carmaker will make its debut at the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in 2023.

The company is planning to debut in Formula E from Season 9 when the new Gen3 comes into force, this is the new formula E race car platform which will be the lightest and fastest to date.

With motorsport in its genes and rooted in the spirit of pure competition, Maserati is the first Italian brand to compete in Formula E. The return to the track renews the racing spirit in Maserati’s DNA.

The combination of Maserati’s unrivalled racing heritage – a brand intrinsically linked with high-performance, and its innovative attitude towards electrification – aligns perfectly with the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, the world’s first all-electric road-racing motorsport series.

Maserati’s commitment to electric mobility is powered by a lightning surge of new energy, now accelerating to run at top speed with Folgore, the full electric range. All new Maserati models will also be available in 100% electric solutions including Maserati Grecale, Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio and the Maserati MC20 super sportscar.

You can find out more details about Maserati’s plans for Formula E over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Maserati

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals