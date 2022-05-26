Maserati MC20 Cielo convertible unveiled

We recently heard about the new Maserati MC20 Cielo, the car was unveiled yesterday and it looks impressive from the photos.

The Maserati MC20 Cielo is a convertible version of the Maserati MC20 and the car comes with 630 horsepower.

Cielo offers an all-new, immersive driving experience, courtesy of its electrochromic (smart glass) roof. Simply press a button and the senses are awakened: in only 12 seconds, the super sports car is transformed, opening the top up to the sky. Alternatively, if you prefer to enjoy the all-encompassing atmosphere in the cabin, this is where the “sky feeling” comes into its own. Another tap and the roof goes from opaque to clear. One more and the magic happens again, this time in reverse.

Innovation, the guiding spirit at Maserati: state-of-the-art Polymer-Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC) technology lets you look up at the stars even when the top is on. It only takes a moment for the roof to become clear, at virtually any temperature, while the sound insulation keeps you cradled in the greatest comfort there is.

The Cielo is a holistic car and makes this its manifesto at first sight, with the exclusive Acquamarina colour. Available as part of the Maserati Fuoriserie customisation programme, the launch colour expounds the idea of travelling in the great outdoors. The three-layer paint is based on a racing-inspired grey, with an iridescent mica in aquamarine. A fresh, bright tone, it interacts with the light and is revealed in a spirit of surprise, contemporaneity and lustre.

You can find out more details about the new Maserati MC20 Cielo over at Maserati at the link below, there are no details on how much it will cost as yet.

Source Maserati

