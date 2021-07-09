Maserati MC20 makes UK debut at Goodwood

The Goodwood Festival of Speed started yesterday, there are a wide range of cars at the event, one car making its UK debut is the new Maserati MC20.

The MC20 was unveiled back in September of last year, the car comes with impressive performance and stunning looks.

Performance wise the MC20 comes with a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 2.8 seconds, the car has a top speed of 202 miles per hour.

Over the four-day motoring event, taking place at Goodwood in West Sussex from 8 – 11 July, Maserati MC20 has been put to the test on the 1.16 mile course.

The MC20 is the Trident brand’s first mid-engine two-seater super sports car boasting a top speed of over 202mph, and is the first Maserati with a carbon fibre monocoque, meaning the whole car weighs in at a feather-light 1500kg. Paired with its powerful F1-derived engine, this combination ensures an exceptional power to weight ratio, for a jaw-dropping acceleration and top speed, achieving 0-62mph in 2.8 seconds. The Maserati Nettuno engine is on display alongside the MC20 in the Supercar Paddock.

The MC20 will take place in the Hill Climb at Goodwood this week, you can find out more details about the car over at their website at the link below.

Source Maserati

