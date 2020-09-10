Maserati MC20 supercar unveiled, comes with 630 horsepower

We have been hearing about the Maserati MC20 supercar for some time, the car is now official and it comes with 630 horsepower.

The new Maserati MC20 supercar will have a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 202 miles per hour.

Overall, this revolutionary project has resulted in a car that epitomises Italian excellence. In fact, MC20 was designed in Modena and will be built at the Viale Ciro Menotti plant, where the Trident’s models have been built for more than 80 years. The new production line, created in the spaces where the GranTurismo and GranCabrio models were assembled until November 2019, is now ready for action in the historic plant. The site also features a new paintshop incorporating innovative, environment-friendly technologies. Nettuno will also be built in Modena, at the newly established Maserati Engine Lab.

The MC20 design was produced in about 24 months, with the involvement from the outset, in an innovative approach, of a team of Maserati Innovation Lab engineers, technical specialists from the Maserati Engine Lab and designers from the Maserati Style Centre.

You can find out more details about the new Maserati MC20 supercar over at Maserati at the link below.

Source Maserati

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals