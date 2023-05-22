Marvel Secret Invasion TV series premiers June 21 on Disney+

Marvel fans patiently waiting for the premiere of the new Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion will be pleased to know that it will premiere on the Disney+ streaming service just under a months time on May 21, 2023. Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Don Cheadle.

Marvel Secret Invasion as a mini TV series created by Kyle Bradstreet consisting of six episodes and will be the first series Phase Five of the MCU. Check out the latest trailer released by Disney providing a glimpse at what you can expect from the characters, storyline and action within Secret Invasion

Marvel Secret Invasion

“In Secret Invasion, set in the present-day MCU, Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.”

For more information on the new for more information on the new Marvel Secret Invasion jump over to the official Marvel website by following the link below.

Source : Marvel



