Secret Invasion TV series trailer released by Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for the upcoming TV series Secret Invasion that will be premiering on the Disney+ streaming service in a few months time and will be available to watch from June 21, 2023 onwards. The Marvel Studios original miniseries has been created by Kyle Bradstreet and is based on the Marvel Comic storyline of the same name and stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Don Cheadle and Martin Freeman. Samuel L. Jackson reprises his role as Fury and the series will consist of six episodes and will be the first of Phase Five of the MCU.

Marvel Secret Invasion

“Nick Fury uncovers a conspiracy for a group of shapeshifting Skrull to infiltrate Earth in positions of power around the world, recruiting Everett K. Ross, Maria Hill, and Talos to stop it and save humanity”

“Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos—characters who first met in Captain Marvel. They are joined by Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, and Olivia Colman. The crossover event series showcases a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.”

Source : Marvel





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals