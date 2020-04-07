Maneater game now available to preorder, swims on to PC and consoles May 22nd

Developer Tripwire Interactive has this week made available its new Maneater video game available to preorder and free download. Maneater is a Single-Player Action RPG, set in the unforgiving waters of the Gulf Coast.

Players take on the role of a shark fighting to survive in the open ocean, with dangers lurking at every depth. “Your only tools are your wits, your jaws, and an uncanny ability to evolve as you feed. Anything and everything is on the menu… kill or be killed.”

“BECOME THE MANEATER! Experience the ultimate power fantasy as the apex predator of the seas – a terrifying SHARK! Maneater is a single player, open world action RPG (ShaRkPG) where YOU are the shark. Starting as a small shark pup you are tasked with surviving the harsh world while eating your way up the ecosystem.”

“To do this you will explore a large and varied open world encountering diverse enemies – both human and wildlife. Find the right resources and you can grow and evolve far beyond what nature intended, allowing the player to tailor the shark to their play style. This is fortunate, because to get revenge on the cruel fisherman that dismembered you will take evolving into a massive shark, an apex predator of legends. Eat. Explore. Evolve.”

– Play through a full narrative, story-based campaign narrated by Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock, Rick and Morty) and set against the backdrop of a reality TV show. Diverse, Compelling Combat

– Battle fierce wildlife including other apex predators or fight against various types of human hunters ranging from town drunks all the way up to the Coast Guard.

– Feed on humans and wildlife to grow your shark, and find shark loot to evolve your shark down multiple possible paths.

– 7 large regions including bayous of the gulf coast, resort beaches, industrial docks, the open ocean and more. Experience a living world with a full day/night cycle.”

Source : TW

