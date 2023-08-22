Finally manage emails effectively with AI assistance from Superhuman

Email has become a ubiquitous form of communication, and the bane of most people’s lives. Managing the constant influx of messages can be overwhelming, although thanks to the recent explosion of artificial intelligence help is now at hand. One AI solution is Superhuman, an innovative email application designed to revolutionize the way we handle our inboxes. Superhuman’s sleek interface and advanced features are designed to make email management more efficient, responsive, and enjoyable, particularly for those who send and receive large quantities of email.

Superhuman AI

Superhuman has recently added the power of AI to its service enabling you to quickly write emails from just a few lines in your own voice. Superhuman’s AI is not just limited to English. It can translate emails into different languages, making it a valuable tool for international communication. It can also summarize long email chains, highlighting key points and saving the user valuable time.

“Superhuman AI — a suite of new AI features that help you save time, move faster, and take your productivity to the next level.”

Superhuman also offers features like Split Inbox, which allows you to focus on what needs your attention most. It separates emails from your team, your VIPs, or your most used tools, ensuring that even when your inbox is overflowing, you can respond quickly where it matters most.

Finally manage email with artificial intelligence

Superhuman’s standout feature is its integration of artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline the email answering process. This AI assistance is not just a passive observer, but an active participant in your email management. It can be activated to help with context shifts in email conversations, lifting some of the cognitive burden and making the process more fluid.

The AI feature is also a master wordsmith. It can draft responses based on a few jotted down phrases, lengthen or shorten messages, simplify complex language, improve writing style, and even fix spelling and grammar errors. Best of all, it can rewrite these responses in the user’s voice, making the email sound authentically like you. This is achieved by the AI studying the voice and tone in the emails you’ve already sent and applying that to everything it creates.

Other articles you may find interesting on improving your productivity using AI :

Despite its advanced capabilities, Superhuman’s AI is not intrusive. It needs to be proactively called up and does not take actions on the user’s behalf unless asked. This ensures that the user maintains control over their email communication.

Superhuman also offers features like Split Inbox, which allows you to focus on what needs your attention most. It separates emails from your team, your VIPs, or your most used tools, ensuring that even when your inbox is overflowing, you can respond quickly where it matters most.

The application also includes a follow-up feature. When you send an important email, you can choose a time for a reminder to follow up if you don’t hear back. This ensures that you never drop the ball on crucial communication. Superhuman also offers a snooze feature for emails. This allows you to clear your inbox of clutter and focus on what matters most, without the anxiety of forgetting to respond to an email. Just choose when you want to be reminded of the email, and Superhuman will do the rest.

Superhuman is a comprehensive email management system now boasting built-in AI assistance. This revolutionizes email interactions, making them not only more effective but also less time-demanding and increasingly pleasant. Superhuman empowers you to oversee your email effortlessly and productively. Although you still need to read and action most of the emails in your inbox yourself. Let’s hope a fully automated AI email reading and replying system is created very soon 🙂



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals