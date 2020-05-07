MAINGEAR Pro WS PC offers up to 256GB RAM, 64 Cores , 128 Threads and more

MAINGEAR has introduced a new high-performance PC workstation this week that can be equipped with high-performance hardware including up to 256 GB of memory, 72 TB of storage and processes in the form of the powerful Intel 10980XE or AMD Threadripper 3990X. MAINGEAR has worked directly with Luxion to create optimized configurations of the MAINGEAR Pro WS for use with their 3D rendering and animation software KeyShot. The MAINGEAR Pro WS PC retails from $1,999 and is available now for purchase from MAINGEAR.

“The MAINGEAR Pro WS is a Windows PC that can be optimized for a professional’s specific workflow, starting with pre-designed configurations that deliver the exact type of performance needed for various creative industries – 4K/8K video production, 2D and 3D mechanical CAD software, 3D animation and effects, rendering, and data science. For those with specific needs, the MAINGEAR Pro WS can also be custom configured with a selection of high-quality components. For performance per dollar, the MAINGEAR Pro WS surpasses the top Mac Pro workstation and is easily self-upgradable. “

MAINGEAR Pro WS specifications include:

– Configurations Optimized for Creative Applications Such as the Adobe Creative Cloud (Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Lightroom), AutoCAD, Blender, Cinema 3D, DaVinci Resolve, KeyShot, Maya, Sketchup, and more.

– Recommended By Luxion (Makers of KeyShot)

– Up to Four High-End Graphics Cards (NVIDIA Titan RTX / QUADRO or AMD Radeon / Radeon Pro)

– Up to Intel 10980XE and AMD Threadripper 3990X

– Up to 64 Processor Cores and 128 Threads

– Up to 256 GB of Memory

– Up to 72 TB of Storage Space

– Custom PWM Smart Fan Controller for Ultra-Quiet Cooling

– Easily Upgradable

– Support for Native Thunderbolt 3 (On Select Configurations)

– Windows 10 Pro

– MARC III Customizable Artwork or Logo

– 100% Zero Bloatware Guarantee

