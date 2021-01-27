Pulch magnetic phone holder helps you multitask with your devices

Pulch is a unique magnetic phone holder that allows you to engage in multitasking between your tablet, laptop and phone the holder requires no screws or glue and offers an opportunity to benefit from dual screen productivity. Constructed from aluminium and sporting a foldable design that is capable of holding devices up to 2.4lbs in weight the all metal integrated phone holder is easily attached to the side of your tablet or laptop.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $19 or £14 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 38% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the Pulch campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2021. To learn more about the Pulch magnetic phone holder project view the promotional video below.

“Pulch is a magnetic, flexible screen holder that will take your computing experience to a new level. It will help you increase your productivity by providing multiple displays to multitask. Pulch is very flexible, meaning you can easily adjust the best angle for you and your phone.”

“One hand, two devices? Right! With Pulch, everything is possible. It puts two of your screens together, and there is no need to hold them both. Pulch will do it for you.”

“The mounting system of Pulch is flexible and easy to handle. It rotates up to 360 degrees, allowing you to adjust it to yourself. No screws, no suctions, no tripods. Pulch is meant to put together two of your displays without additional effort. You can play, study, work, and broadcast at the same time. Have the best dual-screen experience with Pulch.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the magnetic phone holder, jump over to the official Pulch crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

