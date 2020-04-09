Minimalist magnetic clock

Makers searching for inspiration to keep them busy over the next few weeks may be interested in this awesome created using an Arduino Nano combined with a an RTC module for accurate timekeeping. Created by Instructables member “tomatoskins” the project has been published to the Instructables website providing complete instructions on how to build your very own complete with 3D printed assembly gear files code and component lists.

“Mechanical clocks have always fascinated me. The way all of the internal gears, springs, and escapements work together to result in a constant reliable timepiece has always seemed out of reach for my limited skill set. Thankfully modern electronics and 3D printed parts can bridge the gap to create something simple that doesn’t rely on small precise metallic parts.”

“This minimalist wall clock hides a pair of 3D printed ring gears driven by inexpensive stepper motors that rotate magnets behind a classic walnut veneer. Initially inspired by STORY Clock, I wanted a time piece that indicated the time of day using ball bearings only vs the digital readout and slow moving ball bearing their product uses.”

For more information and full instructions jump over to the Instructables project page.

Source : AB

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals