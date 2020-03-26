Simplelink magnetic charging cable

A new magnetic charging cable has launched via Kickstarter this month in the form of the aptly named Simplelink, providing two-way magnetic charging, synchronisation as well as a 4K HDMI 60 frames per second output and SSD level data transfer at 10 GB a second. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the magnetic charging and data synchronisation cable which is now available via Kickstarter with early bird pledges from roughly $25 and worldwide shipping expected to take place during June 2020.

“The world’s first two-way magnetic cable with 4K HDMI output, SSD-level speed data transferring at up to 10GB/s, and up to 60W of quick-charging capability.Simplelink uses 20-pin magnetic tip to attach the cable safe and firm onto the devices on both ways, making connections faster and more convenient than ever before.You can transfer a crisp & bright 4K signal @ 60FPS through the cable to get all your content displayed perfectly on your screens across different sizes.”

It also has super high-speed data transfer function. Portable SSD? No problem. You can always enjoy the fastest speed possible with the fastest installment ever. Apart from data transferring, the beauty of Type-C cable also enables quick-charging at up to 60W—where most QC standards(3.0/4.0) is capable of.”

Source : Kickstarter

