Magnetic charging and data cables stay neat and untangled

If you are searching for an alternative to the tangled mess of cables normally in cupboards, drawers and bags. You might be interested in a new magnetic data and charging cable that remains neatly coiled ready for action whenever you need it. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal raising over twice its required funds thanks to over 500 backers still 21 days remaining.

If you’re cables could do with untangling the aptly named Magtame magnetic charging cables can help you bring order to your bag or office. Early bird bargains are now available for the novel project from roughly $18 or £15 (depending on current exchange rates).

“With our magnetic fast tidy-up, you can easily wrap up your charging cable and keep it organized and tangle-free. It’s as neat as it is functional! We understand the frustration of tangled cords and the chaos they create on your desk. We believe that simplicity is vital. That’s why we’ve created MAGTAME, Convenient, and elegant solution to your cable organization needs.”

Magnetic cables

“Say goodbye to searching for lost threads or dealing with the hassle of untangling cords. With Magtame, you can neatly gather and store your lines with a single swift motion, keeping your desk tidy.”

Assuming that the Magtame funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the Magtame magnetic charging cable project study the promotional video below.

“Magtame supports power delivery: With our high-efficiency charging technology, you’ll never have to wait for your device to charge again, ensuring you’re always ready to go. Using the Apple-certified chip, to ensure the efficient charging process, but also to ensure the high performance of the product.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and dimensional specifications for the magnetic charging cable, jump over to the official Magtame crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



