Groove neodymium magnet belt raises over $500,000 via Kickstarter

The Groove Belt is equipped with powerful neodymium magnets to provide a quickly adjustable ultra comfortable and extremely durable belt which can be quickly adjusted if needed. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Groove Belt which has raised more than $500,000 via Kickstarter

“You know the deal. Your belt is either too tight or too loose (neither is a good situation). The Groove Belt™ is comfier than the sweatpants you wore for 3 weeks during the Corona Pandemic. These bad boys have just the right amount of stretch to keep you feeling comfortable and flexible.”

“The correct term is ne·o·dym·i·um magnets. Yeah…they’re awesome, even if you can’t pronounce it. The magnet snaps the buckle in perfect place…oh and you can unlatch with one hand.. Just listen to that SNAP. If you have an ASMR fetish, try to hold it together. Between our proprietary webbing, rare-earth neodymium magnets and A380 aluminum alloy buckle, you’re basically ready for an apocalypse. Or for simply pulling up your pants an average of 5.24x per day. “

The creators of the Groove Belt say its perfect for:

– Sitting at a desk

– Racing through the Alaskan bush, being chased by a grizzly

– Grilling hot dogs on the Traeger you got for Father’s Day

– Beasting your next free-climb

– Rapid response when nature or love calls

– Bending down to pick up every kid’s toy

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals