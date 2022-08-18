MacTigr 100% metal Mac mechanical keyboard from Das Keyboard

Das Keyboard has this week introduced its new 100% metal reference mechanical keyboard specifically designed for Mac users. Featuring an aluminum unibody with stainless steel top the MacTigr has been built to last say it is creators. The low-profile mechanical keyboard is now available to purchase throughout the United States from online retailers priced at $219 and will be available throughout Europe and worldwide during September 2022.
Mac users searching for a mechanical keyboard should check out the promotional video below to learn more about the latest Das Keyboard specifically designed for Mac users.
- 100% metal body
- Ultra-slim design to make a bold statement
- Linear Cherry MX Low Profile Red switches are designed to withstand 100 million keystrokes
- Low-profile double-shot PBT keycaps (US layout only)
- 2-Port USB-C hub for insanely fast data transfer speeds and charging
- Enhanced 105-key layout with command and option keys, and media keys for play, pause, skip, rewind, eject, and brightness
- Soft, textured volume knob
- Dedicated sleep control to save energy and the planet
- Full-NKRO enables users to press multiple keys simultaneously and is great for gaming
“Mac users have been deprived of having high-quality, mechanical keyboards designed specifically for macOS,” said Daniel Guermeur, co-founder and CEO of Das Keyboard. “Our new MacTigr is built to last and helps users achieve the highest levels of productivity and creativity, while the low-profile switches and soft PBT keycaps produce a supple, satisfying action, making it feel like you are typing on a cloud. We’ve brought the best of both worlds together – design and durable functionality – for a premium Mac typing experience. This is the Mac keyboard overachievers will love using.”
MacTigr 100% metal Mac mechanical keyboard
“The new MacTigr has a sleek, modern design made with the highest-quality components to create the ultimate typing experience on Macs. The MacTigr features Mac-specific keys, linear Cherry MX Low Profile Red mechanical switches, low-profile double-shot PBT keycaps, a 2-port superspeed USB-C hub, volume knob, sleep button and media controls. Encased entirely in metal, the slim housing features a heavy-duty, matte black stainless steel top, and a gunmetal gray aluminum unibody, making it extremely rigid and durable. “
“We added an energy-saving sleep button that will make your Mac sleep instantly when pressed. Grabbing a coffee? Press it. Going to a meeting? Press it. Going to lunch? You get the idea: put your workstation to sleep in an instant. Das Keyboard is the first company that added a dedicated volume knob to its keyboards. We continue the tradition with MacTigr.”
Source : Das