MacTigr 100% metal Mac mechanical keyboard from Das Keyboard

Das Keyboard has this week introduced its new 100% metal reference mechanical keyboard specifically designed for Mac users. Featuring an aluminum unibody with stainless steel top the MacTigr has been built to last say it is creators. The low-profile mechanical keyboard is now available to purchase throughout the United States from online retailers priced at $219 and will be available throughout Europe and worldwide during September 2022.

Mac users searching for a mechanical keyboard should check out the promotional video below to learn more about the latest Das Keyboard specifically designed for Mac users.

100% metal body

Ultra-slim design to make a bold statement

Linear Cherry MX Low Profile Red switches are designed to withstand 100 million keystrokes

Low-profile double-shot PBT keycaps (US layout only)

2-Port USB-C hub for insanely fast data transfer speeds and charging

Enhanced 105-key layout with command and option keys, and media keys for play, pause, skip, rewind, eject, and brightness

Soft, textured volume knob

Dedicated sleep control to save energy and the planet

Full-NKRO enables users to press multiple keys simultaneously and is great for gaming

“Mac users have been deprived of having high-quality, mechanical keyboards designed specifically for macOS,” said Daniel Guermeur, co-founder and CEO of Das Keyboard. “Our new MacTigr is built to last and helps users achieve the highest levels of productivity and creativity, while the low-profile switches and soft PBT keycaps produce a supple, satisfying action, making it feel like you are typing on a cloud. We’ve brought the best of both worlds together – design and durable functionality – for a premium Mac typing experience. This is the Mac keyboard overachievers will love using.”

MacTigr 100% metal Mac mechanical keyboard

“The new MacTigr has a sleek, modern design made with the highest-quality components to create the ultimate typing experience on Macs. The MacTigr features Mac-specific keys, linear Cherry MX Low Profile Red mechanical switches, low-profile double-shot PBT keycaps, a 2-port superspeed USB-C hub, volume knob, sleep button and media controls. Encased entirely in metal, the slim housing features a heavy-duty, matte black stainless steel top, and a gunmetal gray aluminum unibody, making it extremely rigid and durable. “

“We added an energy-saving sleep button that will make your Mac sleep instantly when pressed. Grabbing a coffee? Press it. Going to a meeting? Press it. Going to lunch? You get the idea: put your workstation to sleep in an instant. Das Keyboard is the first company that added a dedicated volume knob to its keyboards. We continue the tradition with MacTigr.”

Source : Das

