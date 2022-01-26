Macro photography studio built using old CD ROM drive

Photographers looking to build their very own macro photography studio may be interested in a project featured on the Instructables website which uses an old CD ROM drive as the platform to create an affordable studio capable of capturing amazing macro photographs.

The macro photography studio reuses the motor lane from the CD ROM drive to provide a precise way to move the subject closer or further away from the macro lens. 1.5cm approx 99 steps => 0.015cm x step or 15 microns. 5cm => 333 steps max Rings 49mm x 2 = 98mm (with the meter gives 11cm). Explains its creator who uses a Nikkor 60mm F2.8 D Micro microscope lens with adapter and B/W enlarger lens with extensions and/or bellows.

Macro photography studio

“The device utilizes an Arduino Uno as its primary microcontroller and its job is to generate pulses for the DRV8825 stepper driver, which turns the stepper motor as well as accepts user inputs from a series of five buttons — all mounted on a custom PCB shield.

The board also features several TIL331 seven-segment modules for a more vintage appearance. Rather than constructing the entire platform from scratch, an old CD-ROM drive was repurposed in order to use the laser head gantry to move the subject instead. Lastly, a pair of bright lights were placed in front of the subject that provided plenty of illumination.”

Source : Instructables : AB

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals