macOS Sonoma 14.1.2 lands on the Mac

Apple has released macOS Sonoma 14.1.2 for its range of Macs, the software was released along with iOS 17.1.2 for the iPhone and iPadOS 17.1.1 for the iPad, this new update includes some security updates and bug fixes.

The latest macOS software update is around 845MB in size, this may vary slightly depending on the model of your Mac, it fixes a range of different security issues on the Mac, you can see more details on these below.

This update provides important bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users.

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices. For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Processing web content may disclose sensitive information. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited against versions of iOS before iOS 16.7.1.

Processing web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited against versions of iOS before iOS 16.7.1.

As the macOS Sonoma 14.1.2 update comes with important fixes for security issues on the Mac it is recommended that you install the update, this can be done by going to System Settings > General > Software update on your device.

Source Apple



