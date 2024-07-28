MacOS 15 Sequoia Beta 4 released with new features

Apple has released MacOS 15 Sequoia Beta 4, a significant update that brings a host of bug fixes and feature enhancements to improve your overall user experience. With a download size of 2.93 GB and identified by the build number 24A52998h. Half Man Half Tech takes us through the new features and changes in the latest beta release from Apple providing more insight into what we can expect from the final release which will be made available later this year.

MacOS 15 Sequoia Beta 4

One of the primary focuses of MacOS 15 Sequoia Beta 4 is resolving wireless audio issues, particularly those affecting Microsoft Teams. Users had reported challenges with microphone functionality and screen sharing, which hindered seamless communication and collaboration. With this update, Apple has addressed these concerns, ensuring that you can now enjoy uninterrupted audio and screen sharing capabilities within Microsoft Teams.

Moreover, the update brings improvements to iPhone mirroring, specifically in terms of resizing options. You can now effortlessly project your iPhone screen onto your Mac, with enhanced flexibility to adjust the size of the mirrored display. This refinement aims to provide a more seamless and customizable experience when using your iPhone in conjunction with your Mac.

Enhancing Browser Stability and Multitasking

Safari, Apple’s flagship web browser, has also received attention in this update. While the specific changes are not detailed, the increment in the build number suggests minor tweaks and stability improvements. These optimizations aim to provide a more reliable and efficient browsing experience, ensuring that you can navigate the web with confidence.

In addition to Safari enhancements, MacOS 15 Sequoia Beta 4 refines the window snapping feature. This productivity-boosting functionality allows you to easily organize and arrange open windows, streamlining your multitasking workflow. With the latest improvements, you can expect smoother performance and more intuitive window management, allowing you to focus on your tasks with minimal distractions.

Streamlining App Downloads and Updates

The App Store, a vital component of the MacOS ecosystem, had been experiencing functionality issues that hindered the smooth downloading and updating of applications. MacOS 15 Sequoia Beta 4 addresses these concerns, ensuring that you can now seamlessly update and download apps without interruptions. This improvement enhances the overall user experience by providing a reliable and efficient means to access and manage your favorite applications.

Immersive Media Experiences

Apple TV and Apple Music, two popular entertainment apps, have received notable updates in MacOS 15 Sequoia Beta 4. The Apple TV app now includes automatic subtitles and HDMI audio pass-through, elevating your viewing experience with enhanced accessibility and audio quality. Similarly, the Apple Music app now supports Dolby Atmos and HDMI pass-through, delivering immersive and high-quality audio for music lovers.

Automatic subtitles in the Apple TV app improve accessibility

HDMI audio pass-through enhances audio quality in Apple TV and Apple Music

Dolby Atmos support in Apple Music offers immersive audio experiences

Visual Refinements and Emoji Enhancements

MacOS 15 Sequoia Beta 4 also brings minor visual changes to the Stocks app icon, showcasing Apple’s attention to detail and commitment to aesthetic refinement. While subtle, these visual tweaks contribute to a more polished and cohesive user interface.

Furthermore, the update enhances emoji handling in messages, allowing you to express yourself more effectively and engage in more vibrant communication. With improved emoji support, you can add a touch of personality and emotion to your conversations, making your interactions more lively and engaging.

Known Issues

Despite the numerous improvements and bug fixes, MacOS 15 Sequoia Beta 4 still has some known issues that users should be aware of. Swift, Apple’s powerful programming language, continues to have existing bugs that may impact developers. Additionally, Screen Time, a feature designed to help you monitor and manage your device usage, has lingering issues that may affect its functionality.

It is important to note that the Image Playground feature has been removed in this update, which may inconvenience developers who relied on it for testing and experimentation. Apple encourages users to review the release notes for detailed information on these known issues and any potential workarounds.

User feedback plays a crucial role in shaping the future of MacOS. Apple actively seeks input from users through the Feedback Assistant application, which serves as a direct channel to report bugs, suggest improvements, and share your experiences. By providing constructive feedback, you can contribute to the ongoing development and refinement of MacOS, helping to create an even better operating system for all users.

As you explore MacOS 15 Sequoia Beta 4, remember to review the release notes for any known issues and provide valuable feedback through the Feedback Assistant application. Your input plays a vital role in shaping the future of MacOS and helping Apple create an operating system that meets the needs and expectations of its users.

