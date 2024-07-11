Whats New in macOS 15 Sequoia Beta 3

Apple has released the macOS 15 Sequoia Beta 3 update, bringing a wealth of new features, improvements, and enhancements to the operating system. This update primarily focuses on refining system settings, enhancing Apple applications, and elevating the user interface. Currently, the Beta 3 update is exclusively available to developers, allowing them to test and provide feedback on the new features before a public release. The video below from Half Man Half Tech gives us a detailed look at the latest beta of macOS.

System Settings Enhancements

The macOS 15 Sequoia Beta 3 update introduces several notable changes to the system settings. Upon opening the General tab, users will be greeted with an updated banner and logo, providing a fresh and modern appearance. Apple has made meticulous font adjustments to improve readability, ensuring that text is clearer and easier on the eyes. Additionally, the build number has been updated, reflecting the ongoing efforts to enhance system stability and performance.

Updated banner and logo in the General tab

Font adjustments for improved readability

Updated build number indicating stability improvements

Apple Application Updates

This update brings improvements to several key Apple applications. The QuickTime, Apple Music, and Apple TV apps have all received updates to enhance their functionality and user experience. One notable addition is the new HDMI pass-through feature in the Apple TV app, which supports Dolby Atmos audio. This feature allows users to enjoy a more immersive and high-quality sound experience when watching content through their Mac.

Enhanced features in QuickTime, Apple Music, and Apple TV apps

New HDMI pass-through feature in the Apple TV app with Dolby Atmos audio support

Seamless iPhone Integration

The macOS 15 Sequoia Beta 3 update takes iPhone integration to new heights. When mirroring your iPhone to your Mac, you will now experience better resolution and dynamic borders, providing a more seamless and visually appealing experience. Additionally, notification handling between your iPhone and Mac has been improved, allowing for smoother interaction and synchronization between the two devices.

Enhanced resolution and dynamic borders when mirroring iPhone to Mac

Improved notification handling between iPhone and Mac

User Interface Refinements

Apple has made several changes to the user interface to enhance navigation and accessibility. The system settings have been thoughtfully rearranged, making it easier for users to find and access the desired options. The Siri tab has been updated with the old icon, indicating that a new design and additional features are in the works. Furthermore, dark mode has undergone improvements, although some Mac applications may still require further adjustments to ensure a consistent and visually pleasing experience.

Rearranged system settings for better accessibility

Updated Siri tab with the old icon, pending new design and features

Improvements to dark mode, with further adjustments needed for certain Mac applications

Exciting New Features

The macOS 15 Sequoia Beta 3 update introduces several exciting new features. The Shazam app has received updates, including new animations and prompts, enhancing the user experience when identifying songs. The emoji character view has been refreshed with new icons, allowing users to express themselves with a wider range of options. Additionally, Apple has provided a preview of “Image Playground,” an AI-powered image generator that offers a glimpse into the future capabilities of the operating system.

Updates to the Shazam app with new animations and prompts

Refreshed emoji character view with new icons

Preview of “Image Playground,” an AI-powered image generator

Ongoing Improvements and Future Updates

Apple continues to gather feedback from developers regarding various aspects of the operating system. Feedback on dark mode icons and screen savers has been collected, indicating areas that require further refinement and improvement. The company is actively working on addressing these concerns to provide a more polished and cohesive user experience.

Looking ahead, Apple is preparing for a public beta release of macOS 15 Sequoia. This will allow a broader audience to experience the new features and enhancements firsthand, providing valuable feedback to shape the final release. With each iteration, Apple aims to deliver a stable, feature-rich, and intuitive operating system that caters to the needs of its users.

The macOS 15 Sequoia Beta 3 update represents a significant step forward in the development of Apple’s operating system. With its focus on system settings, Apple applications, user interface enhancements, and exciting new features, this update lays the foundation for a more refined and powerful user experience. As developers continue to test and provide feedback, Apple remains committed to delivering an exceptional operating system that sets the standard for performance, functionality, and innovation.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech



