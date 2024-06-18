7 Major macOS 15 Sequoia Features Revealed

Apple’s latest operating system, macOS 15 Sequoia, brings a host of significant updates and improvements to enhance user experience and boost productivity. The video below from ZONEofTECh walks us through a range of new features coming to the Mac. Let’s dive into the seven major features that make macOS 15 Sequoia a compelling upgrade for Mac users.

Native Window Tiling for Efficient Multitasking

One of the most notable additions to macOS 15 Sequoia is the native support for window tiling. This feature allows you to efficiently manage multiple windows by snapping them into predefined areas on your screen. With the help of intuitive shortcut keys, you can quickly tile windows and create a well-organized workspace that assists smooth multitasking.

It’s worth noting that some users may encounter scaling issues with certain apps, but Apple is actively working on addressing these concerns to ensure a seamless experience for all users.

Seamless iPhone Continuity

macOS 15 Sequoia takes the integration between your Mac and iPhone to the next level with the introduction of iPhone continuity. This feature enables you to stream and control your iPhone directly from your Mac, eliminating the need to switch devices constantly. iPhone continuity proves particularly useful for social media posting and analytics, as it allows you to manage your iPhone apps seamlessly from your Mac.

The enhanced connection between your Mac and iPhone not only boosts productivity but also ensures a more cohesive user experience across Apple’s ecosystem.

AI-Powered Advanced Writing Tools

For users who frequently engage in writing tasks, macOS 15 Sequoia introduces advanced writing tools that harness the power of artificial intelligence. These tools assist with text summarization, rewriting, and proofreading, helping you produce high-quality content more efficiently. However, it’s important to note that these AI-powered features require an M1 Mac or newer to function.

By leveraging AI technology, macOS 15 Sequoia enables you to streamline your writing process, saving valuable time on editing and improving the overall quality of your work. This feature is especially beneficial for professionals who need to deliver polished content on tight deadlines.

Powerful and Precise Spotlight Search

Spotlight search, a beloved feature among Mac users, receives a significant upgrade in macOS 15 Sequoia. The improved search functionality offers more powerful and precise results, thanks to enhanced cross-referencing capabilities. Whether you’re searching for files, emails, or web content, the updated Spotlight ensures you find the information you need quickly and accurately.

With the improved Spotlight search, you can navigate through your Mac’s content more efficiently, saving time and effort in locating specific items.

Personalize Your Video Calls

macOS 15 Sequoia introduces customizable video call backgrounds for FaceTime and other video conferencing apps. You can now personalize your virtual meetings by choosing from a variety of options, including solid colors, landscapes, or your own custom photos. This feature adds a touch of professionalism and creativity to your video calls, making them more engaging and visually appealing.

Customizable Safari Reader Mode

The Safari web browser in macOS 15 Sequoia receives an enhancement to its reader mode, making it more noticeable and configurable. You can now automatically enable reader mode on specific websites, ensuring a distraction-free reading experience tailored to your preferences. This customization allows you to focus on the content that matters most, without the clutter of ads or unnecessary elements.

By streamlining your browsing experience, the enhanced Safari reader mode helps you stay focused and engaged with the content you care about.

Elevated Gaming Experience

For gaming enthusiasts, macOS 15 Sequoia brings good news with improved gaming support. The update includes enhanced graphical settings for Apple silicon Macs and a better game porting toolkit. These improvements enable you to enjoy AAA game titles with better performance and visuals, making macOS a more attractive platform for gamers.

With the enhanced gaming support, macOS 15 Sequoia offers a richer and more immersive gaming experience, catering to the growing demand for high-quality games on the Mac platform.

macOS 15 Sequoia introduces a wide array of features and improvements that cater to various user needs and preferences. From the productivity-boosting window tiling and iPhone continuity to the AI-powered writing tools and enhanced Spotlight search, these updates aim to streamline your workflow and enhance your overall Mac experience. With customizable video call backgrounds, a more configurable Safari reader mode, and better gaming support, macOS 15 Sequoia proves to be a versatile and powerful operating system that adapts to the diverse requirements of its users.

Source & Image Credit: ZONEofTECH



