60 New macOS 15 Sequoia Features & Changes Revealed

macOS 15 Sequoia introduces a wealth of new features, system updates, interface enhancements, and application improvements designed to elevate your computing experience. This comprehensive update focuses on streamlining window management, boosting Safari’s functionality, and expanding the capabilities of FaceTime and Messages. Additionally, new applications like the Passwords app and significant upgrades to existing apps such as Notes, Photos, and Maps make their debut in this iteration of macOS. The video below from Half Man Half Tech walks us through 60 new features and changes that are coming to the Mac with macOS 15.

Streamlined Product Lineup

In a move to optimize its product offerings, Apple has discontinued the 2018 and 2019 MacBook Air models. This strategic decision aligns with the company’s goal of concentrating on newer models equipped with innovative features and technologies. By streamlining its lineup, Apple aims to provide users with the most up-to-date and high-performing devices.

Enhanced Cross-Device Functionality

macOS 15 Sequoia teases an upcoming iPhone mirroring feature, visible in Finder, which will allow you to seamlessly mirror your iPhone screen on your Mac. Although not yet available, this feature promises to bolster cross-device functionality, allowing users to access and interact with their iPhone content directly from their Mac.

Intuitive System Settings

The system settings in macOS 15 Sequoia maintain the label “System Settings” instead of “System Preferences.” Users can now adjust settings vertically for a more intuitive navigation experience, although horizontal adjustments are not supported. This change aims to simplify the process of accessing and modifying system preferences, making it more user-friendly.

Advanced Window Management

One of the standout features in macOS 15 Sequoia is the introduction of “Tiles” for window snapping. This powerful tool allows you to effortlessly resize and move windows to different sections of the screen, allowing you to create a customized workspace tailored to your needs. With support for multiple applications tiled simultaneously, your multitasking capabilities are taken to new heights.

Safari: Improved Performance and Functionality

Safari, Apple’s flagship web browser, receives a host of enhancements in macOS 15 Sequoia. Users can expect:

Improved battery life for video streaming, ensuring longer viewing sessions without compromising your device’s power.

for video streaming, ensuring longer viewing sessions without compromising your device’s power. New features for summarizing website information , making it easier to quickly grasp the key points of a webpage.

, making it easier to quickly grasp the key points of a webpage. An enhanced reading mode with customizable themes and fonts, providing a personalized and immersive reading experience.

with customizable themes and fonts, providing a personalized and immersive reading experience. Integration with the new Passwords application, offering a seamless and secure browsing experience.

FaceTime: Bold and Engaging Video Calls

FaceTime, Apple’s video calling application, undergoes a visual transformation in macOS 15 Sequoia. The update introduces bold icons and names for contacts, making it easier to identify and connect with your loved ones. Moreover, new video effects and background options add a touch of creativity and personality to your video calls, ensuring a more engaging and visually appealing experience.

Messages: Expressive Communication

Messages, the go-to app for instant messaging, receives a suite of enhancements in macOS 15 Sequoia. Users can now enjoy:

Expanded emoji reactions , allowing for more diverse and expressive responses to messages.

, allowing for more diverse and expressive responses to messages. Text formatting options , including bold, italics, underline, and strikethrough, to emphasize and stylize your text.

, including bold, italics, underline, and strikethrough, to emphasize and stylize your text. Message effects that add a dynamic and interactive element to your conversations.

that add a dynamic and interactive element to your conversations. Scheduled sending , allowing you to compose messages in advance and have them delivered at a specific time.

, allowing you to compose messages in advance and have them delivered at a specific time. Expanded Tapback support with more emoji options, giving you even more ways to react to messages quickly.

New Applications: Passwords, Calculator, and Tips

macOS 15 Sequoia introduces a trio of new applications designed to enhance your productivity and security:

The Passwords app offers end-to-end encryption and seamless synchronization across your devices, ensuring your login credentials remain secure and easily accessible.

offers end-to-end encryption and seamless synchronization across your devices, ensuring your login credentials remain secure and easily accessible. The Calculator app has been redesigned with scientific and programmable options, catering to both basic and advanced mathematical needs.

has been redesigned with scientific and programmable options, catering to both basic and advanced mathematical needs. The Tips application provides valuable guidance for device setup and usage, helping you make the most of your Mac’s features and capabilities.

Notes App: Smarter Note-Taking

The Notes app in macOS 15 Sequoia receives a host of intelligent features to streamline your note-taking experience:

Automatic calculation of mathematical formulas , saving you time and effort when working with numbers.

, saving you time and effort when working with numbers. Live audio transcription , allowing you to capture spoken words and convert them into written text in real-time.

, allowing you to capture spoken words and convert them into written text in real-time. Collapsible text, allowing you to organize and condense your notes for better readability and navigation.

Enhanced Gaming and Entertainment

macOS 15 Sequoia brings new games to your Mac, each with its own unique features and gameplay. Additionally, the Photos app receives an update with improved sorting options and tabs, making it easier to organize and find your cherished memories.

Maps: Offline Access and Topographic Maps

For outdoor enthusiasts and adventurers, macOS 15 Sequoia introduces offline access for hikes and topographic maps for US National Parks. These features ensure you can navigate and explore even in remote areas without internet connectivity, enhancing your outdoor experiences.

Sound and Music Improvements

macOS 15 Sequoia brings voice isolation support for AirPods Pro, significantly improving call quality in noisy environments. The Music app also undergoes minor icon and submenu changes, providing a more streamlined and intuitive user experience.

Siri and Apple Intelligence

With macOS 15 Sequoia, you can now enjoy hands-free Siri functionality, allowing you to interact with your virtual assistant without the need to touch your device. Additionally, an upcoming Apple Intelligence feature promises to deliver enhanced capabilities for supported devices, further expanding the potential of your Mac.

Personalization and Accessibility

macOS 15 Sequoia offers a range of personalization options, including dynamic wallpapers and vintage screen savers, allowing you to customize your Mac’s appearance to suit your style. The update also introduces enhanced Wi-Fi security with address rotation, ensuring your online activities remain private and secure. Accessibility improvements, such as new background sounds, make the system more inclusive and accommodating to users with diverse needs.

macOS 15 Sequoia represents a significant leap forward in terms of functionality, performance, and user experience. With its comprehensive set of new features, system updates, and application enhancements, this update empowers users to work smarter, communicate more effectively, and enjoy a seamless and personalized computing experience. Whether you’re a professional, student, or casual user, macOS 15 Sequoia has something to offer, making it an essential upgrade for every Mac user.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech



