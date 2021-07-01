Machine learning with Pi Adafruit BrainCraft HAT

If you are interested in building machine learning projects using the Raspberry Pi mini PC you may be interested in a new development accessory created by the team over at Adafruit aptly named the BrainCraft HAT. The idea behind the BrainCraft HAT is that you’d be able to “craft brains” for Machine Learning on the EDGE, with Microcontrollers and Microcomputers, explains Adafruit.

The Raspberry Pi HAT is equipped with a 240×240 TFT IPS display for inference output, slots for camera connector cable for imaging projects, a 5-way joystick, button for UI input, left and right microphones, stereo headphone out, stereo 1 watt speaker out, three RGB DotStar LEDs, 2 x 3 pin STEMMA connectors on PWM pins capable of driving NeoPixels or servos, and a Grove/STEMMA/Qwiic I2C port.

“A controllable mini fan attaches to the bottom and can be used to keep your Pi cool while doing intense AI inference calculations. Most importantly, there’s an On/Off switch that will completely disable the audio codec, so that when it’s off there’s no way it’s listening to you. The STEMMA QT port means you can attach heat image sensors like the Panasonic Grid-EYE or MLX90640. Heat-Sensitive cameras can be used as a person detector, even in the dark! An external accelerometer can be attached for gesture or vibration sensing such as machinery/industrial predictive maintenance projects”

For more information on the Adafruit BrainCraft HAT for Machine Learning on the Raspberry Pi which is now available to purchase priced at $45 jump over to the official Adafruit online store by following the link below. More information is also available via the Official Raspberry Pi Blog also linked below.

Source : Adafruit BrainCraft HAT : PiBlog

