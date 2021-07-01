JeVois-Pro deep learning open source AI camera

If you are interested in learning more about deep learning a new open source smart camera has been launched via Kickstarter called the JeVois-Pro. The artificial intelligent camera runs powerful machine vision combined with deep learning algorithms, enabling you to connect the camera directly to a project whether it be a robot, home automation system, drone or a custom build.

Simply let JeVois-Pro handle the machine vision while you focus on developing the high-level functionality of your system, say its creators. JeVois is programmable using standard Linux-based development tools,and the JeVois-Pro camera runs Ubuntu 20.04 aarch64 (64-bit ARM architecture) and will accept any compatible software package and library you would like to install.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $379 or £275 (depending on current exchange rates). If the JeVois-Pro campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the JeVois-Pro deep learning camera project play the promotional video below.

“JeVois-Pro is mainly a development and education tool: it provides a Linux-based programming environment (C++ or Python) that facilitates writing your own machine vision pipelines for real-time operation on the processor inside the camera.Open-source hardware: full schematics will be released at end of campaign.

“Open-source software: the operating system, firmware, and JeVois machine vision framework that run on the device are fully open-source, except for a few low-level hardware drivers (e.g., MALI GPU drivers; but open-source variants often exist even for those). Source code for Linux kernel, U-Boot bootloader, JeVois framework, and JeVois machine vision algorithms is freely available on GitHub.”

“We programmed 30+ machine vision modules to help you get started with your own projects. All modules are open-source so you can get inspiration from our code and develop your own, using our examples as starting points or templates. Full documentation and several case-study tutorials are already available, and more are under development.”

