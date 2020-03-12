MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with scissor keyboards coming in Q2

We heard recently that Apple may be launching some new MacBooks with a new design in 2021 and now we have some details on this years new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro .

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo we will see a new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with scissor keyboards in quarter two of 2020.

The current models apart from the new 16 inch MacBook Pro use the butterfly keyboard which has had a number of issues, Apple introduced a an updated scissor keyboard with the 16th inch MacBook.

Apple were expected to launch their 13 inch model with the new keyboard at a press event this month, the event has now been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

With possibly new designs for the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro coming in 2021 it will be interesting to see what changes to the designs they will make.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals