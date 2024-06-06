New Mac keyboards and mice unveiled by Logitech

Logitech has launched a new range of keyboards and mice specifically designed for Mac users. The company aims to provide an enhanced user experience by focusing on productivity, comfort, and sustainability, says the press release. The new lineup includes :

These products have been carefully crafted to integrate seamlessly with the Apple ecosystem, featuring dedicated macOS keyboard layouts and colors that complement Mac computers.

Ergonomic Design for Optimal Workflow and All-Day Comfort

Logitech’s new Mac keyboard and mouse range has been engineered to optimize workflow and ensure day-long comfort for users. The MX Keys S for Mac offers precise typing and intelligent illumination, adapting to the user’s environment and conserving battery life. For those seeking a comprehensive productivity solution, the MX Keys S Combo for Mac includes the MX Master 3S for Mac mouse and MX Palm Rest, providing a seamless and comfortable experience.

Mobile professionals will appreciate the MX Anywhere 3S for Mac, a compact mouse that delivers ultra-fast scrolling and 8K resolution tracking on any surface. This makes it an ideal choice for users who frequently work on the go or in various settings. The MX Keys Mini for Mac, now available in a sleek Space Gray color, offers fast and precise typing in a minimalist design, perfect for those who prefer a clutter-free workspace.

For users who prioritize ergonomics, the Ergo Series Wave Keys for Mac provides exceptional comfort with its cushioned palm rest. Developed in collaboration with the Logi Ergo Lab, this keyboard is designed to reduce muscle strain and promote a more natural typing posture, making it suitable for prolonged use.

Logi Options+ App

In line with Logitech’s commitment to sustainability, the new Mac keyboard and mouse range incorporates eco-friendly materials and packaging. The products are made with recycled plastic, and the packaging is designed to minimize waste. By choosing these Logitech peripherals, Mac users can not only enhance their productivity but also contribute to reducing their environmental impact.

To further enhance the user experience, Logitech offers the Logi Options+ app, which allows for customization and control of the new Mac keyboard and mouse range. The app enables users to personalize their devices, set up custom shortcuts, and adjust various settings to suit their preferences. The Logi Options+ app is available for free download, making it easy for users to unlock the full potential of their Logitech peripherals.

Pricing and Availability

Logitech’s new Mac keyboard and mouse range will be available globally starting May 2024. The MX Keys S for Mac is priced at $109.99, while the MX Keys S Combo for Mac, which includes the keyboard, mouse, and palm rest, will retail for $199.99. The MX Anywhere 3S for Mac will cost $79.99, and the MX Keys Mini for Mac will be available for $99.99. Lastly, the Ergo Series Wave Keys for Mac will have a price tag of $59.99.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals