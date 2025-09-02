20 BRILLIANT Mac Features That Will Make You a Pro

Your Mac is more than just a sleek device for work or entertainment—it’s a versatile tool packed with features to enhance productivity, simplify workflows, and provide a personalized user experience. Whether you’re a seasoned Mac user or just starting out, these tips will help you unlock its full potential. From mastering file organization to boosting security, here’s how you can make the most of your Mac today in a new video from Proper Honest Tech.

Streamline File Management with Finder

The Finder app is the cornerstone of file management on your Mac, offering tools to keep your files organized and accessible.

Resize Finder windows: Adjust background Finder windows without bringing them to the front, making multitasking smoother and more efficient.

Adjust background Finder windows without bringing them to the front, making multitasking smoother and more efficient. Batch rename files: Rename multiple files at once using customizable formats, saving time and effort when organizing large collections.

Rename multiple files at once using customizable formats, saving time and effort when organizing large collections. Access detailed file info: Use “Get Info” or “Show Inspector” to view file size, permissions, and metadata in one convenient location.

These features simplify file management, making sure you can locate and organize files quickly and without hassle.

Boost Productivity with Keyboard Shortcuts

Keyboard shortcuts are essential for navigating your Mac efficiently, helping you save time and streamline your workflow.

Command + H: Instantly hide the current app, or use Command + Option + H to hide all other apps and focus on a single task.

Instantly hide the current app, or use Command + Option + H to hide all other apps and focus on a single task. Option key tricks: Hold the Option key to reveal hidden menu options or snap windows into position for better multitasking.

Hold the Option key to reveal hidden menu options or snap windows into position for better multitasking. Spotlight search: Press Command + Space to quickly search for files, apps, or even perform calculations without leaving your current task.

Incorporating these shortcuts into your daily routine can significantly enhance your productivity.

Enhance Interaction with Trackpad Gestures and Accessibility Tools

Your Mac’s trackpad and accessibility features provide intuitive ways to interact with your device, making tasks easier and more comfortable.

Three-finger drag: Enable this feature in System Settings to move items without clicking, reducing strain during extended use.

Enable this feature in System Settings to move items without clicking, reducing strain during extended use. Zoom with precision: Combine a scroll gesture with modifier keys to zoom in and out of your display effortlessly, perfect for detailed work.

Combine a scroll gesture with modifier keys to zoom in and out of your display effortlessly, perfect for detailed work. Customize the cursor: Adjust the size and appearance of your cursor to improve visibility and reduce eye strain, especially during long sessions.

These tools make your Mac more user-friendly and accessible, catering to a wide range of needs and preferences.

Personalize Your Mac for a Tailored Experience

Customizing your Mac allows you to create a workspace that reflects your style and enhances your efficiency.

Rearrange the menu bar: Hold the Command key to drag menu bar items into your preferred order or remove unnecessary ones for a cleaner look.

Hold the Command key to drag menu bar items into your preferred order or remove unnecessary ones for a cleaner look. Custom folder icons: Replace default folder icons with personalized images to make your workspace visually appealing and easier to navigate.

Replace default folder icons with personalized images to make your workspace visually appealing and easier to navigate. Dark Mode and accent colors: Switch to Dark Mode and choose accent colors in System Settings to reduce eye strain and match your aesthetic preferences.

These adjustments let you tailor your Mac to suit your workflow and personal style.

Unlock Safari’s Advanced Features

Safari, your Mac’s default browser, is equipped with tools to enhance your browsing experience and improve productivity.

Picture-in-Picture mode: Watch videos in a floating window while working on other tasks, allowing you to multitask seamlessly.

Watch videos in a floating window while working on other tasks, allowing you to multitask seamlessly. Reader View settings: Automatically open websites in Reader View to remove ads and distractions, creating a cleaner reading experience.

Automatically open websites in Reader View to remove ads and distractions, creating a cleaner reading experience. Tab groups: Organize your tabs into groups for specific projects or topics, making it easier to switch between tasks without losing focus.

These features make Safari a powerful tool for both work and leisure.

Simplify File Conversion and Media Sharing

Your Mac includes built-in tools to make file conversion and media sharing straightforward and efficient.

Convert HEIC to JPEG: Drag HEIC images out of the Photos app to automatically convert them to JPEG, making sure compatibility with more devices and platforms.

Drag HEIC images out of the Photos app to automatically convert them to JPEG, making sure compatibility with more devices and platforms. Quick Actions in Finder: Convert image formats, rotate photos, or encode video files directly in Finder without needing additional software.

Convert image formats, rotate photos, or encode video files directly in Finder without needing additional software. iCloud sharing: Share files and media via iCloud links with customizable expiration dates, giving you greater control over access and privacy.

These tools streamline your workflow, making file management and sharing more convenient.

Strengthen Privacy and Security

Your Mac is equipped with robust privacy and security features to protect your data and ensure a safe user experience.

Manage app permissions: Control which apps can access your location, camera, microphone, and other sensitive data in System Settings.

Control which apps can access your location, camera, microphone, and other sensitive data in System Settings. Customize login items: Decide which apps open automatically at startup to improve boot times and reduce distractions.

Decide which apps open automatically at startup to improve boot times and reduce distractions. FileVault encryption: Enable FileVault to encrypt your Mac’s storage, making sure your data remains secure even if your device is lost or stolen.

These settings give you greater control over your personal information and device security.

Maximize Efficiency with Built-In Utilities

Mac utilities are designed to help you work smarter by simplifying complex tasks and improving overall efficiency.

Create app shortcuts: Use Automator or Shortcuts to launch multiple apps simultaneously, streamlining your workflow and saving time.

Use Automator or Shortcuts to launch multiple apps simultaneously, streamlining your workflow and saving time. Force quit apps: Use Option + Command + Escape to close unresponsive apps quickly without restarting your Mac.

Use Option + Command + Escape to close unresponsive apps quickly without restarting your Mac. Preview files: Press the Spacebar to preview files without opening them, making it easier to find what you need at a glance.

These tools ensure your Mac remains a reliable and efficient companion for all your tasks.

Explore and Unlock Your Mac’s Full Potential

Your Mac is a powerful device designed to simplify your life and enhance your productivity. By exploring and implementing these features, you can unlock new ways to streamline workflows, personalize your experience, and strengthen security. Start using these tips today to make the most of your Mac and discover its full potential.

Below are more guides on Mac productivity tips from our extensive range of articles.

Source & Image Credit: Proper Honest Tech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals