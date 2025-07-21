10 Mac Tips You NEED to Start Using TODAY!



Your Mac is more than just a sleek device; it’s a powerful tool designed to enhance your efficiency and simplify daily tasks. However, many of its most useful features remain underutilized. By exploring these ten practical tips in a new video from Proper Honest Tech, you can unlock your Mac’s full potential, saving time and improving your workflow.

1. Extract Text from Photos with Live Text

The Live Text feature in your Mac’s Photos app allows you to recognize and extract text from images effortlessly. Whether it’s handwritten notes, details from receipts, or text from a scanned document, this tool makes it easy to copy and use the information. You can even take direct actions, such as calling a phone number or adding an event to your calendar. This feature is particularly useful for organizing information quickly and efficiently.

2. Master Safari with Keyboard Shortcuts

Safari’s keyboard shortcuts can significantly streamline your browsing experience. By mastering a few key combinations, you can save time and avoid repetitive actions:

Press Command + Option + S to instantly return to your last Google search results.

to instantly return to your last Google search results. Use Command + Shift + T to reopen recently closed tabs.

These shortcuts eliminate the need to manually retrace your steps, making your web navigation faster and more intuitive.

3. Seamless Device Integration with Maps

The Maps app on your Mac offers seamless integration with your iPhone, allowing you to plan routes and send them directly to your mobile device. This feature is especially convenient for users who frequently switch between devices, making sure you can continue navigating on the go without interruption. It’s an excellent tool for travel planning and daily commutes.

4. Quick Access to Accessibility Tools

Mac’s accessibility features are designed to cater to diverse user needs. By adding shortcuts for tools like Voice Control, Zoom, or Color Filters to your menu bar or Control Center, you can access them quickly without navigating through multiple settings. This customization not only saves time but also ensures that these tools are readily available whenever you need them.

5. Simplify File Management with Finder Tabs

Managing multiple files and folders can become overwhelming, but Finder tabs offer a simple solution. Instead of opening multiple Finder windows, you can consolidate your navigation into a single window with tabs. This approach reduces desktop clutter and makes it easier to switch between folders, helping you stay organized and focused on your tasks.

6. Customize Your Default Apps

Personalize your Mac experience by setting your preferred apps as defaults for tasks like browsing, email, or password management. For example, if you prefer Chrome over Safari or a third-party email client over Mail, you can adjust these settings in System Preferences. This customization ensures that your Mac aligns with your preferences, making your workflow smoother and more enjoyable.

7. Use “Show Enlarge Type” for Passwords

The “Show Enlarge Type” feature is a hidden gem for anyone who struggles with reading complex passwords. By displaying passwords in large, color-coded text, this tool makes it easier to read and manually enter them on other devices. It’s particularly helpful when dealing with intricate or lengthy passwords, making sure accuracy and reducing frustration.

8. Save Web Pages as PDFs

Your Mac makes it simple to save web pages as PDFs directly from the Print menu in Safari. Once saved, these PDFs can be organized in the Notes app, annotated, and searched for quick reference. This feature is ideal for saving important online content, such as articles, receipts, or research materials, making sure that you can access them anytime.

9. Enhance Documents with Advanced Markup

The Markup tool on your Mac offers a range of advanced features to enhance your documents. You can use shape recognition to draw precise shapes, highlight text, spotlight specific areas, or magnify sections of a document. These tools are invaluable for editing PDFs, creating clear annotations, or preparing professional presentations, making your work more polished and effective.

10. Organize Research in the Notes App

The Notes app is a versatile tool for managing research and projects. You can combine saved PDFs, annotations, and text notes into a single folder for easy access. This feature is particularly useful for students, researchers, or professionals juggling detailed projects. By keeping everything organized in one place, you can streamline your workflow and focus on what matters most.

Unlock Your Mac’s Full Potential

Your Mac is equipped with a wide range of features designed to make your life easier and your work more efficient. By incorporating these ten tips into your routine, you can simplify complex tasks, stay organized, and boost your productivity. Whether you’re managing daily tasks or tackling demanding projects, these tools empower you to work smarter and achieve more.

