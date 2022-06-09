M5 titanium nano EDC blade

If you are looking for a small yet versatile titanium nano EDC blade you might be interested in the M5. A small blade that can be easily carried on your keychain or in your pocket and provides a sharp titanium, brass or stainless steel design. The M5 measures only 27.5 mm long and 10mm wide and the blade itself is just 23mm long and 1.2mm thick.

“We are so excited to introduce you our first unique Titanium Nano everyday carry Blade – M5. Our goal was to make M5 as tiny as possible without sacrificing the aesthetics. M5 is tough and durable. We have done many stress test on M5 to figure out its maximum potential capacity. M5 is tough and durable. M5 is made out of 3 metals (Titanium, Brass, Stainless Steel). It’s ergonomic design meets all conditions that job demands. We guarantee that our backers won’t be disappointed and will fall in love with it.”

EDC blade

If the M5 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the M5 nano blade project view the promotional video below. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $28 or £21 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The rear side of the M5 body. This is the area where the blade securely locks or slides in and out. It is completely made out of Titanium metal. Let’s talk about M5’s sharp blade. This blade is uniquely designed to serve multiple purpose. The blade is made out of Stainless steel. M5 can be used to open any boxes with ease. This sharp blade will cut through anything with minimum effort!”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the nano blade, jump over to the official M5 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

