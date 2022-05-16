Peacemaker titanium automatic watch designed by pOrtahl

If you are in the market for a new timepiece you may be interested in a new automatic watch created by pOrtahl in the form of the Peacemaker. Constructed from Aerospace grade 5 titanium, also known as the metal of the Gods the watch case and strap is finished with a matte black ‘Diamond-Like Carbon’ (DLC) surface treatment. Launch five Kickstarter the campaign has already raised over $73,000 thanks to over 150 backers with still 25 days remaining.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $569 or £458 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

pOrtahl automatic watch

“We have for a long time been inspired by the creations of famous high-end watch customizers such as MAD Paris, Blaken and Artisans de Genève – often referred to as watch artisans. They challenge the status quo and rethink classic watch designs to fit today’s design standards. A customized watch like that can easily set you back tens of thousands of dollars. So, we decided to take matters into our own hands. We started pOrtahl to incorporate these customized watch styles popularized by the artisans into our brand DNA. We do this by making it our mission to create watches that are remarkable by their color, material and design.”

With the assumption that the Peacemaker crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Peacemaker automatic watch project view the promotional video below.

“This watch was designed by us at pOrtahl, incorporating our vision on watch design and inspired by the boldness of the artisans. We interviewed peers on their frustrations, we scoured countless of watch fora and we worked closely with our focus group of over 3,000 members on Facebook. After lots of experimenting and four different prototypes these are the features you will get when you purchase your very own pOrtahl Peacemaker.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the automatic watch, jump over to the official Peacemaker crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

