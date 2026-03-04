M4 iPad Air vs. M5 iPad Pro: Apple Just Made the Choice Much Harder

Choosing between the M4 iPad Air and the M5 iPad Pro requires a careful evaluation of your priorities, whether they lean toward affordability or premium features. Both devices represent significant advancements in performance and connectivity, but they cater to distinct user groups. Understanding their differences will help you make an informed decision tailored to your specific needs. The video below from GregsGadgets gives us more details about how the new iPad Air compares to the iPad Pro.

M4 iPad Air: High Performance at a Competitive Price

The M4 iPad Air strikes a balance between performance and affordability, making it an attractive option for users who need a capable device without overspending. Powered by the M4 chip and equipped with 12 GB of memory, it offers a 50% increase in memory capacity and a 30% boost in CPU performance compared to the previous M3 model. This ensures smooth multitasking and reliable performance for demanding tasks like video editing, gaming, or productivity applications.

Connectivity is another strong point of the M4 iPad Air. It features Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and the C1X modem, delivering faster wireless speeds, improved battery efficiency, and enhanced cellular performance. These upgrades ensure seamless connectivity for streaming, online collaboration, and other data-intensive activities. However, the device retains the 60 Hz LCD display from its predecessor. While this display is sufficient for most users, it lacks the advanced visuals and fluidity offered by higher-end models.

Starting at $600, the M4 iPad Air is a cost-effective choice for those who prioritize performance and connectivity over luxury features. Additionally, its cellular upgrade costs $50 less than the Pro model, making it an even more appealing option for budget-conscious buyers seeking flexibility in connectivity.

M5 iPad Pro: Premium Features for Power Users

For users who demand innovative technology and advanced capabilities, the M5 iPad Pro stands out as the ultimate choice. Equipped with the M5 chip, it offers configurations with up to 16 GB of memory and additional CPU cores, making it ideal for handling professional workflows, resource-intensive applications, and multitasking at the highest level.

One of the standout features of the M5 iPad Pro is its 120 Hz OLED display. With HDR support, higher brightness levels, and exceptional color contrast, this display provides a stunning visual experience. Whether you’re a creative professional working on detailed graphic design projects, a gamer seeking immersive visuals, or someone who values superior display quality, the M5 iPad Pro delivers unmatched clarity and vibrancy.

Additional premium features include a four-speaker audio system for immersive sound, studio-quality microphones for crystal-clear communication, and Face ID for secure and seamless authentication. The inclusion of a Thunderbolt USB-C port enhances productivity by allowing faster data transfers and broader compatibility with external accessories. Starting at $1,000, the Pro model also includes 256 GB of base storage, double that of the iPad Air, making it a more robust option for users with higher storage needs.

Comparing Performance and Value

The choice between the M4 iPad Air and the M5 iPad Pro ultimately depends on your priorities. While the M5 iPad Pro offers unparalleled performance, advanced features, and a superior display, the M4 iPad Air provides better value for most users. The $400 price difference between the two models may not be justifiable unless you require the Pro’s premium capabilities.

For users considering larger displays, the iPad Air’s 13-inch version costs $200 more than the base model, while the Pro’s equivalent upgrade adds $300. Accessories like the Magic Keyboard are also more affordable for the iPad Air, further enhancing its cost-effectiveness for users who want to expand their device’s functionality without overspending.

Which iPad Is Right for You?

Choose the M4 iPad Air if: You’re a student, casual user, or professional who needs reliable performance at a reasonable price. Its upgraded memory, improved connectivity, and competitive pricing make it a versatile option for everyday tasks, moderate workloads, and entertainment.

Opt for the M5 iPad Pro if: You're a power user, creative professional, or someone who values superior display quality and advanced features. If your work involves resource-intensive applications, high-resolution content creation, or you simply want the best available technology, the Pro model is worth the investment.

