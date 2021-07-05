Storage Scaler a 16 x M.2 SATA III SSD expansion card hits Kickstarter

Computer Science engineer Mike Spicer has created a new SATA III SSD expansion card, designed to provide a cross platform drop-in card that can massively increase the amount of storage for your computer using m.2 SSD storage. The Storage Scaler SATA SSD expansion card utilizes 16 m.2 Solid State Drive (SSD) slots to deliver performance and capacity while maintaining a small form factor. The Apex Storage Storage Scaler SATA III m.2 x 16 card features 16 M keyed m.2 slots which can be used to attach up to 16 SATA Solid State Drives depending on your requirements.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $415 or £31 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Storage Scaler campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the Storage Scaler M.2 SATA III SSD expansion card project watch the promotional video below.

“The Apex Storage Storage Scaler’s primary connector is the 4 x SFF-8643 which is a SAS/SATA 6.0 Gbps connector interface. Power is connected using a 6 pin PCIe Molex power connector commonly used to power many high end graphics cards. The Storage Scaler allows you to customize a lightning fast storage array with peak speed and IOPS performances. By using the Storage Scaler SATA III m.2 x 16 drop in card in conjunction with a RAID or Host Bus Adapter (HBA) you will be able to add massive storage at peak performance capacity to your computer.”

“The Apex card can be added into any computer system, server, standalone system or custom mounting solution. The SFF-8643 data connectors should be connected to either a RAID adapter or HBA adapter while either the PCIe 4x slot or the 6 Pin Molex PCIe power connector should be used to power the Storage Scaler Card.”

