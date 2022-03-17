New M1 iPad Air gets reviewed (Video)

Apple’s new M1 iPad Air goes on sale this Friday, the tablet was made official at Apple’s recent press event and it has been available to pre-order since last week.

The new iPad Air is powered by the same M1 processor that is used in the iPad Pro, we recently saw some benchmarks of the tablet.

Now we get to find out how good the new M1 iPad Air is in a review video from Marques Brownlee, lets find out more details about the device.

As a reminder the new iPad Air features a 10.9 inch LED display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels.

The tablet comes with the Apple M1 processor which features an 8-core CPU, 8-core graphics, Apple Neural Engine, and 8GB of RAM. The tablet also comes with a 12-megapixel camera on the rear with an f/1.8 aperture, on the front of the device, there is a 12-megapixel ultra-wide FaceTime HD camera.

Apple’s new iPad Air retails for $599, although you only get 64GB of storage in this model, the 256GB model will cost you $749. The new iPad Air will go on sale worldwide from this Friday the 18th of March and you can pre-order it now ahead of Friday.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

