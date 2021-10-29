T-FORCE CARDEA A440 Pro M.2 PCIe SSD with a choice of aluminum or graphene heatsinks

Team Group have introduced their new T-FORCE CARDEA A440 PRO M.2 PCIe SSD storage which is available with a choice of either an aluminum or graphene heatsink. Offering read/write speeds reaching up to 7,400/7,000 MB/s

“The CARDEA A440 PRO is equipped with the upgraded patented aluminum fin type heat sink, which is equipped with the optimal structure for heat removal by taking advantage of airflow and ventilation. aluminum fins are arranged to increase cooling surfaces, therefore improving heat dissipating efficiency drastically. The advanced dual heat dissipating combination of ventilation and increased surface cooling enables A440 PRO to be 48% cooler than other SSDs without additional cooling. It delays the occurrence of speed drop caused by high temperature generated during high-speed operations, breaking SSD performance barriers.

T-FORCE CARDEA A440 PRO M.2 PCIe SSD specifications

The all-new, upgraded special aluminum fin type heat sink can effectively reduce the temperature by 48% and delay speed dropping

The flagship SSD that keeps on pushing the limits

Patented ultra-thin graphene patent heat spreader for flexible installation

Two different packages of cooling modules for you to choose from

Support the latest NVMe 1.4 specification

The T-FORCE CARDEA A440 PRO SSD also offers the option of a patented ultra-thin graphene heat sink, utilizing graphene as the cooling medium to take advantage of the material’s high thermal conductivity. The ultra-thin design improves cooling efficacy by 9% [3] and is fully compatible with various motherboards. The two heat dissipation modules are packaged individually, and each is available in 1 TB, 2 TB, and 4 TB storage capacities. Gamers can top the best gaming arsenal based on their needs and platform choices.”

“With the latest PCIe Gen4x4 interface, the CARDEA A440 PRO PCIe4.0 flagship SSD continues to go beyond the limits, delivering amazing sequential read/write speeds of 7,400/7,000 MB/s, which is 15 times faster than the performance of typical SATA SSDs. It is also backwards compatible with PCIe 3.0 specification interface. The patented ultra-thin graphene heat spreader contains graphene’s best thermal conductivity material, and the heat dissipation can be enhanced by up to 9%. The installation is very flexible and there won’t be any problem of interference.”

Source : TG

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals