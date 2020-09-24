Lyf Board helps you manage the chaos of family life

Family life can be pretty hectic, but Lyf based in Melbourne, Australia has created a new family communication device called the Lyf Board to help families communicate more effectively. Watch the demonstration below to learn more about how the Lyf Board can help them manage the chaos.

Lyf Board is designed specifically for family and uses Bluetooth to recognize which family member is in the room and show the information that is specific to them. Its 14” LED screen clearly shows information visible from anywhere in the room.

“Lyf Board is a smart screen that helps parents by centralizing family communication and displays the right information, to the right person, at the right time of day. A new take on the family whiteboard, Lyf Board replaces the myriad of scheduling apps, health apps, scribbled notes, text messages, and emails that parents use every day to keep the family organised. We designed Lyf Board with privacy in mind. Your family data will be stored on the device and your phone, but not in the cloud.”

