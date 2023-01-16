NAPS modern lunar calendar from $22

Astronomists, hobbyists and anyone else interested in the lunar cycle might be interested in a modern lunar calendar called the NAPS. Providing a modern grid system featuring lunar modes including meteors and eclipse tracking. The calendar provides prompts when a meteor shower will be available to see as well as full and new moons as well as the Equinox and Solstice. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the state-of-the-art project from roughly $22 or £18 (depending on current exchange rates).

“NAPS – The Nomadic Alliance for the Pursuit of Slumber is looking for new recruits to help save the world. Join us on our journey through the stars and never miss another full moon again. Every new Recruit receives a standard issue lunar calendar for the year 2023. The unique grid system ensures that NAPS personnel always have a quick reference for major celestial events. Months of the year are positioned along the top region of the calendar, and days of the week to the left. “

Lunar calendar

If the NAPS crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2023. To learn more about the NAPS modern lunar calendar project view the promotional video below.

“Wondering when the the Earth will enter the next equinox? Looking for a summertime meteor shower? The lunar calendar’s tracking system identifies when major events will be visible from Earth. The calendar is typeset in SF Mono and Eurostile Extended. Two incredibly sharp typefaces that evoke the level of confidence and precision that our flight crew requires on missions. Add ons include additional prints, the NAPS Cadet Sweatshirt, and the NAPS Flight Crew Bomber Jacket with an embroidered patch on the chest. ”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the modern lunar calendar, jump over to the official NAPS crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





