Luminook provides shadow-free illumination for the dark cupboard spaces in your home

Luminook is an innovative cupboard light designed for your dark spaces around your home and office. Marketed as the “big light for small spaces” the Luminook provides floor-to-ceiling, shadow-free illumination for all your nooks and crannies. Check out the video below to learn more.

Over 500 backers have helped push the project way past its original funding goal with still 26 days remaining. Early bird pledges are available from $59 in worldwide deliveries expected to take place during October 2020.

“Luminook reimagines lighting for small spaces, with a focus on user experience and beautiful design. An LED light strip around the entire inner door frame creates magical illumination, and advanced sensors make using Luminook automatic and effortless. Spend enough time with Luminook, and you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.”

“The Luminook control module installs inside the closet at the base of the door opening, nearly hidden from sight. The LED strip is also hidden, tucked next to the trim and held in place with specially designed clips. Luminook is equipped with a removable lithium-ion battery pack that can be charged with any USB port. Battery life depends on brightness settings, the size of the space and how often it’s accessed, however you should be able to get well over a month on a single charge. For spaces that are accessed more frequently, consider our High-Capacity Battery Pack (add-on to your pledge for $20), which will double your run-time.”

Source: Kickstarter

