Lull World workstation hammock offers a more relaxing way to work

Inspired by spaceflight a new workstation hammock has been created by the team at Celga Design based in San Francisco, providing you with a more comfortable workstation when engaging with your laptop, tablet or computer. Created to provide an ergonomic working environment and promote a healthy back the hammock has launched via Kickstarter and has already reached its required pledge goal. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $220 or £165 (depending on current exchange rates).

Lull World workstation hammock inspired by spaceflight

“Gravity… without it, we wouldn’t survive. Another side, we need to counteract its impact on our bodies. Sometimes we need to press pause to feel something unique, something deep inside us, something warm and safe. We need to experience weightlessness. We’ve designed the ‘lul’ to utilize the Dynamic Zero Gravity Position. The ‘lul’ is an ergonomically designed portable chair. Regardless of circumstances, everyone wants to experience a carefree, womb-like state, with love and warmth. These feelings are deep in our subconscious, and even a brief experience of them can help to restore your mental health”

If the Lull World crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the Lull World workstation hammock project review the promotional video below.

“The fact is that the spine (especially in the lower back) of an average person receives the same amount of pressure sitting in a static position in a regular chair. The only difference between what the astronaut experiences and the average person is that the gravitation load is stretched over a more extended period for the earthbound. As a result, we still get, with age, such spine traumas like osteochondrosis and other health concerns like hemorrhoids, varicose veins, and many other health problems resulting from prolonged static sitting at the desk. There is no reason for modern people who use a laptop for work. We can sit comfortably and still get work done.”

“We tried to replicate the ergonomics used in spaceflight in a mobile lounge chair to be convenient to use anywhere. The hammock-like structure of the ‘lul’ combined with the steel frame and ergonomic semi-sitting position allows you to swing in the chair. Which provided an additional benefit. The user experiences a meditative condition that allows you to relax quickly and efficiently, positively affecting the entire nervous system.”

