Lucid Air EV price creeps higher

Over the last year, we’ve seen many vehicles increase in price as manufacturers try to squeeze all the profit they can out of the vehicles they can build. As the chip shortage lingers, vehicles of all sorts are in short supply. Anyone who has had their eye on a Lucid Air electric vehicle may regret not pulling the trigger earlier.

Lucid announced last week that it was increasing the price of the Air sedan starting on June 1. Anyone who already has a reservation for the Air will get to purchase the vehicle at the previous price. However, pricing is going up significantly, with the Air Grand Touring seeing a price increase of $15,000.

The Air Touring will see a price increase of $12,400, and the Pure will see its price go up by $10,000. The only version of the Air keeping current pricing is the Performance model, which sells for $179,000. As it stands with the new pricing, the cheapest version of the Lucid Air is the Pure, selling for $87,400.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals