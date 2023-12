MINISFORUM UN100L ultra-low-power mini PC

MINISFORUM continues to push the boundaries with its latest offering, the UN100L. This new entry-level office small form factor PC, priced at an accessible $209 for the 16+512 GB version, is designed to cater to the cost-effective entry-level markets, making it an ideal choice for small and medium-sized businesses with text-based office needs. Moreover, its versatility extends to home use, where it can function as a set-top box.

At the heart of the UN100L is the 12th generation Intel Alder Lake-N100 ultra-low power processor. With four cores and four threads, this processor offers a baseline TDP power consumption of 6 W, with a turbo boost performance of up to 9 W. This balance of power and efficiency makes the UN100L a capable performer for various office tasks, while maintaining a low power profile.

MINISFORUM UN100L small form factor PC

One of the defining features of the UN100L is its 16 GB LPDDR5-4800 low-power, high-performance memory. This, coupled with an M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 SSD, ensures that the UN100L can handle multiple tasks simultaneously without a hitch. Its storage expandability is also noteworthy, with support for TF cards and 2.5-inch HDD, a feature that sets it apart within its price range.

The UN100L’s design also prioritizes user comfort and convenience. It features a built-in ultra-quiet fan for low-noise operation, making it suitable for quiet office environments or peaceful home settings. Furthermore, the device is capable of 24/7 operation, ensuring that it can handle even the most demanding workloads without faltering.

UN100L ultra-low-power mini PC

Connectivity is another area where the UN100L shines. It is equipped with an Intel original 5G & 2.4G dual-band Wi-Fi module, ensuring a high-speed and stable wireless network connection. In terms of physical interfaces, the UN100L offers a comprehensive set, including two USB 3.2 and two USB 2.0 ports, HDMI 2.0, DP 1.4, and Type-C. These interfaces allow for three-screen simultaneous 4K@60 Hz output, providing a versatile setup for various display needs.

The UN100L also includes a DMIC stereo digital microphone interface, enhancing its multimedia capabilities. Additionally, it features a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C interface that supports one-line connection for PD, simplifying cable management and making it easier to maintain a clean and organized workspace.

Data security is a critical concern for businesses, and MINISFORUM addresses this by equipping the UN100L with a TPM 2.0 data security encryption chip. This feature ensures user privacy and protects the confidentiality of business secrets, adding another layer of security to the device.

The MINISFORUM UN100L is a compelling choice for businesses and individuals seeking a cost-effective, high-performance Mini PC. With its robust set of features and specifications, it offers excellent value for its price range, demonstrating MINISFORUM’s commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable computing solutions. For more information and full specifications, availability and pricing jump over to the official product page



