Lotus ends Exige and Elise production with iconic new models

Lotus fans in the United States had to give up the Elise and Exige years ago when the vehicles no longer met safety ratings to be sold in the States. In Europe, Lotus fans have been able to get increasingly awesome versions of the Elise and Exige going on for more than two decades for each model. Lotus has announced that the two iconic sports cars are going out of production, and to celebrate it has announced the Final Edition models.

There will be two versions of the Elise and three versions of the Exige. Each of the models will have unique paint colors, new exterior decals, new wheel finishes, new trim, and Final Edition badging. Some of the models have more power than have been offered in the past.

The models include the Elise Sport 240, Elise Cup 250, Exige Sport 390, Exige Sport 420, and Exige Cup 430. Pricing in the UK is £45,500, £50,900, £64,000, £79,900, and £100,600 respectively. The cars are available to purchase in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland, and in the Eurozone.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals