Lotus Emeya Hyper-GT completes test and development program

The Lotus Emeya hyper-GT has wrapped up its intensive three-year global testing program in harsh conditions, including winter trials in Ivalo, Finland, inside the Arctic Circle where it faced temperatures down to -40 degrees Celsius.

This program spanned 15 countries across diverse terrains and weather, from the UK’s B-roads and Germany’s autobahns to Alpine passes and Inner Mongolia’s vastness, including tracks like the Nürburgring and high-speed loops in Italy.

The all-electric grand tourer also withstood temperatures up to 40 degrees Celsius, with further tests planned in the Middle East, United States, and Australia before market deliveries.

Sylvain Verstraeten, Regional Vehicle Line Director, Emeya, said: “The testing process at Lotus is rigorous and covers a comprehensive performance assessment of everything from suspension and steering through to battery and tyres. Emeya is the ultimate all-electric grand tourer, designed and engineered to deliver the optimum driving experience for our customers 365 days a year and in all conditions. We’re incredibly excited for customers to be able to experience Emeya for themselves.”

Gavan Kershaw, Director of Attributes and Product Integrity, Lotus, was involved in that process since he joined the company in 1988 as a 16-year-old. He commented: “There are many elements of the Lotus DNA which have been carried through all our vehicles since the very first one in 1948. A Lotus should be engaging and desirable, but also safe and predictable. That doesn’t mean boring – in fact, just the opposite! Drivers need to know they can trust their car so they can maximise the dynamic performance, and with the development work that’s gone into Emeya, they really can.”

You can find out more information about the new Lotus Emeya Hyper-GT over at the Lotius website at the link below.

Source Lotus



