Lotus Eletre, Emira and Evija appear at Goodwood

Lotus is showing off a number of its cars this week at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, this includes the new Lotus Eletre SUV, the Lotus Emira, and the Lotus Evija.

The Lotus Eletre was made official back in March this new SUV is electric and it comes with 592 horsepower.

Unveiled on 29 March, the bold, progressive and exotic EV has the soul of a Lotus and the usability of an SUV. It will take centre stage on the all-new Lotus stand at the UK’s biggest four-day annual showcase of motoring and motorsport.

And if last year’s event is anything to go by – when car fans queued round the block to see the all-new Emira, unquestionably the star of the show – the Lotus stand will be a huge attraction once again.

Goodwood also marks the public premiere of the ultimate three-car garage from Lotus, as the Eletre will be joined on stage by the beautiful Emira sports car and the pioneering Evija hypercar – a whole new generation of Lotus performance road cars. And creating a four-car family will be the Emira GT4; the race car was unveiled just last month, making its dramatic dynamic debut on the test track at Hethel, the home of Lotus since 1966.

The Emira GT4 will be in the thick of the action on the iconic Goodwood Hill Climb on Thursday, Friday Saturday and Sunday, as will the Emira and Evija. And look out for Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button, who will be behind the wheel and on the Lotus stand at selected times during the event.

You can find out more details about the three new cars from Lotus over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Lotus

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals