Lotus Eletre electric SUV gets official

We have been hearing about the new Lotus electric SUV for some time, it is now official and the car is called the Lotus Eletre.

The Lotus electric SUV will come with a range of power options which will start at 600 horsepower and it will have a 0 to 60 time of under three seconds.

The car will have a range of 373 miles and a 350kW charge will be able to charge to a range of 248 miles in just 20 minutes, that sounds impressive.

The all-new and all-electric Lotus Eletre is a striking and progressive Hyper-SUV – the first of a new breed of pure electric SUVs. It takes the core principles and Lotus DNA from more than 70 years of sports car design and engineering, evolving them into a desirable all-new lifestyle car for the next generation of Lotus customers.

The company’s famed expertise in the fields of ride and handling, steering and optimised aerodynamics have been carefully and respectfully evolved. The Eletre takes the heart and soul of the latest Lotus sports car – the Emira – and the revolutionary aero performance of the all-electric Evija hypercar, and reinterprets them as a Hyper-SUV.

You can find out more details about the new Lotus Eletre over at Lotus at the link below, the car will be available from 2023.

Source Lotus

