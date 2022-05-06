Lotus Emira GT4 takes to the track

Lotus has revealed a new racing car called the Emira GT4. The vehicle was revealed this week at an event held at Lotus’ famed Hethel test track. The vehicle was unveiled at a VIP event where attendees were driven around the racing track at speed by Gavan Kershaw.

Lotus says the car is the start of a new era for performance GT racing for Lotus. The automaker also pointed out that the Emira GT4 has already sold out for its first year of production. The vehicle is a pure racing car and isn’t street legal.

Emira GT4 is a homologated racing car built by hand with motorsport components and equipment meeting the latest safety regulations. Power comes from a Toyota 3.5-liter V6. Lotus also put a lot of effort into aerodynamics for the vehicle to give it downforce and improve performance. Pricing starts at £165,000.

